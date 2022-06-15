BJP leaders furious over foul words used by Congress leader against PM Modi

Advertisement

Gittikhadan police book Sheikh Hussain for using abusive language against the Prime Minister

Nagpur: The city BJP leaders were furious over derogatory words used by Congress leader Sheikh Hussain against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP leaders lodged a complaint at Gittikhadan Police Station against Hussain and demanded his arrest within 48 hours. BJP warned of intense agitation if the cops failed to take action against the Congress leader who had made the derogatory remarks against Modi on Monday, during the Congress protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Gittikhadan police booked the Congress leader Sheikh Hussain for using abusive language against the Prime Minister. An offence under Sections 294 and 504 of Indian Penal Code was registered against Hussain on the basis of a complaint lodged by Vinod Damodar Kanhare, President of West Nagpur BJP unit and a resident of Telangkhedi, Ravi Nagar.

The BJP delegation led by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State General Secretary and MLC; Pravin Datke, City BJP President and MLC; MLAs Krishna Khopde, Sameer Meghe, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, Sudhakar Deshmukh, Anil Sole, Dr Milind Mane was in an aggressive mood. Pravin Datke alleged that Sheikh Hussain who minted money by selling 4 acre land meant for holy Tajabad does not have any right to say a single word against the Prime Minister. Husain has grabbed the money from the donation box for which the trust concerned had lodged a complaint against him. Despite Trust’s complaint police have not taken any action against him. By using foul words for Prime Minister Husain stooped to low level, commented Datke.

Datke called the incident shocking as Hussain could dare to use wrong words for the Prime Minister in presence of two Cabinet Ministers — Dr Nitin Raut and Vijay Wadettiwar. Registering his protest against Husain, Bawankule said, “Maha Vikas Aaghadi is pressuring the police not to register a complaint. If police fail to take action against Husain in the next two days we will knock the doors of court and agitate.

Sanjay Bhende, State Vice President; Dayashankar Tiwari, ex-Mayor; Archana Dehankar, Ashwini Jichkar, Sanjay Bangale, Balya Borkar, Ram Ambulkar, Sunil Mitra, Shivani Dani Wakhare, Sandip Jadhav, Sandip Gavai, Abdul Qadir, Neeta Thakre, Parendra Patle, Sanjay Chaudhari, Vinod Kanhere, Kishor Palandurkar, Ramesh Chopde, Manisha Kashikar, Vinay Dani, Chhota Farooque, Rashid Bhai, Guddu Sheikh, Rashid Qazi, Altmash Ansari, Akhil Shiekh, Irshad Husain and others in large number participated in the agitation.

