    Published On : Tue, Mar 3rd, 2020

    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan

    crime

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a teenage boy stoned his grandmother to death over a domestic fracas in Gittikhadan police area in the dead of Tuesday night. The accused has been arrested.

    The deceased has been identified as Raulabai Ramdas Ganvir (70), resident of Manavata Nagar Slums, near TV Tower coming under Gittikhadan police jurisdiction. Raulabai used to scold her grandson named Lucky Sundar Ganvir (20) for frequently beating granddaughter Nikita. The scolding did not go down well with the accused Lucky and he was waiting for opportunity to settle score with his grandmother.

    On Tuesday between 0030 hours and 0100 hours, when Raulabai was sleeping, Lucky hit her on her head with a heavy stone and killed her on the spot.

    Gittikhadan API Kokde, based on a complaint lodged by Sarita Sundar Ganvir (45), booked the accused Lucky Ganvir under Section 302 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

