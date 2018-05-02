7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A group of seven con persons including a woman prepared forged documents and grabbed a plot of land belonging to a 66-year old woman fraudulently. The accused also cheated office of Sub-Registrar by submitted it the bogus documents. After grabbing the plot illegally, the accused sold the plot to a man and thus duped him to the tune of Rs 27.50 lakh. All accused have been booked by Nandanvan police but no arrest made in the case so far.

The complainant, Kusum Annaji Nasre (66), resident of Khandala Khurd, Ladgaon, Katol Tehsil, Nagpur district, owned a plot situated at Ramna Maruti, Mauza Harpur, Khasra No. 23, in Nandanvan police jurisdiction. Between November 23, 2015 and December 14, 2019, the accused Motiram Ganpat Girnare, Shailesh Kiran Satpute, Bharat Motiram Girnare, Jayant Prabhakar Jhamre, Keshav Ramdas Nemade, all natives of Bhusawal, Jalgaon district, Bharat Mahadeo Nikose, resident of Bhim Nagar, Kamptee and an unidentified woman, connived with each other and prepared forged documents of Kusum’s plot.

The accused also prepared bogus Aadhar card of Kusum. All the forged documents were submitted to office of Sub-Registrar and the unidentified woman was produced as owner of the plot. After grabbing the plot, the accused sold it to one Prasanna Dattatray Tokekar, resident of Mahal, for Rs 27.50 lakh. The fraud of accused got exposed after an enquiry.

Nandanvan API S S Shirke, based on Kusum’s complaint and enquiry report, booked the seven accused under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), 34 of the IPC and started investigation. No arrest has been made in the case so far.