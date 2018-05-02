Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 3rd, 2020

    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan

    Nagpur: A group of seven con persons including a woman prepared forged documents and grabbed a plot of land belonging to a 66-year old woman fraudulently. The accused also cheated office of Sub-Registrar by submitted it the bogus documents. After grabbing the plot illegally, the accused sold the plot to a man and thus duped him to the tune of Rs 27.50 lakh. All accused have been booked by Nandanvan police but no arrest made in the case so far.

    The complainant, Kusum Annaji Nasre (66), resident of Khandala Khurd, Ladgaon, Katol Tehsil, Nagpur district, owned a plot situated at Ramna Maruti, Mauza Harpur, Khasra No. 23, in Nandanvan police jurisdiction. Between November 23, 2015 and December 14, 2019, the accused Motiram Ganpat Girnare, Shailesh Kiran Satpute, Bharat Motiram Girnare, Jayant Prabhakar Jhamre, Keshav Ramdas Nemade, all natives of Bhusawal, Jalgaon district, Bharat Mahadeo Nikose, resident of Bhim Nagar, Kamptee and an unidentified woman, connived with each other and prepared forged documents of Kusum’s plot.

    The accused also prepared bogus Aadhar card of Kusum. All the forged documents were submitted to office of Sub-Registrar and the unidentified woman was produced as owner of the plot. After grabbing the plot, the accused sold it to one Prasanna Dattatray Tokekar, resident of Mahal, for Rs 27.50 lakh. The fraud of accused got exposed after an enquiry.

    Nandanvan API S S Shirke, based on Kusum’s complaint and enquiry report, booked the seven accused under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), 34 of the IPC and started investigation. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

    Happening Nagpur
    Kids, parents flaunt traditional attires at Little Jewels Kindergarten fashion show
    Kids, parents flaunt traditional attires at Little Jewels Kindergarten fashion show
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Nagpur Crime News
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Maharashtra News
    रामटेकात खडीगंमत,भजन व किर्तनाचे शानदार उदघाटन
    रामटेकात खडीगंमत,भजन व किर्तनाचे शानदार उदघाटन
    मनसर येथे प्लॅस्टिक मुक्त अभियान.
    मनसर येथे प्लॅस्टिक मुक्त अभियान.
    Hindi News
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    सरकार ने 25 से ज्यादा दवाइयों और फॉर्मूलेशंस के एक्सपोर्ट पर तत्काल लगाई पाबंदी
    सरकार ने 25 से ज्यादा दवाइयों और फॉर्मूलेशंस के एक्सपोर्ट पर तत्काल लगाई पाबंदी
    Trending News
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    Featured News
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    New scheme for entrepreneurship development of disabled persons: Nitin Gadkari
    New scheme for entrepreneurship development of disabled persons: Nitin Gadkari
    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    ‘ मोदी भक्त सोशल मीडिया छोड़ दें तो देश ‘शांत’ हो जाएगा : राकांपा प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    Smiling students arrive at centres as SSC Class 10 exam begins in State
    भड़काऊ भाषण के आरोपी कपिल मिश्रा को Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, चौबीसो घंटे तैनात रहेंगे सुरक्षाकर्मी
    भड़काऊ भाषण के आरोपी कपिल मिश्रा को Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, चौबीसो घंटे तैनात रहेंगे सुरक्षाकर्मी
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को झटका, नागपुर की अदालत में चलता रहेगा ट्रायल
    Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni
    Vendors create ruckus, heckle NMC Junior Engineer at illegal weekly market in Ajni
    कोरोना : चीन में चाव से खाते है पैंगोलिन का मांस, 24 हजार रुपये किलो है खाल की कीमत
    कोरोना : चीन में चाव से खाते है पैंगोलिन का मांस, 24 हजार रुपये किलो है खाल की कीमत
    RTE एडमिशन : 6797 सीटों के लिए 30,453 विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
    RTE एडमिशन : 6797 सीटों के लिए 30,453 विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan
    7 con persons grab woman’s plot with forged documents in Nandanvan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145