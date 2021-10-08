Teenage boy murders woman after she resists sexual assault in Nagpur Rural

Nagpur: A teenage boy strangulated a 25-year old married woman to death after she resisted sexual assault by him in Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon. The accused, a native of Bihar, has been arrested by Katol police.

The accused has been identified as Amleshkumar Shambhu Mandal. He was working in a cement pipe manufacturing unit on Sawargaon Road at Dongargaon in Katol police area.

According to police, the 25-year-old deceased woman’s parents also work in the same unit. The woman, who had come to meet her parents from Seoni (MP), was alone in her hut at Sirasawadi area. Around 4.30 pm, he went inside the hut and allegedly attempted to assault her sexually. However, when the woman resisted and shouted for help, the accused strangulated her to death.

Police found that just before the assault and murder, the accused Mandal was watching porn sites on his cellphone, which has been seized by cops and sent for forensic examination. The victim who had nail marks on her throat, also bore signs of violent sexual assault, including bite marks on her lips. A forensic team of Mayo Hospital (IGGMCH) has collected her vaginal swab for chemical analysis, media reports said.

Katol police nabbed the accused on the basis of CCTV footage from the factory premises. He was sleeping in his room near the cement factory when he was rounded up. The footage showed the accused entering the victim’s hut and also scuffling and dragging her back inside the hut when she tried to escape.

Katol Police have booked the accused Amleshkumar Mandal under Sections under Sections 302, 354 and 354(b) of the Indian Penal Code and put him behind the bars. A detailed probe is underway.