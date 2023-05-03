Teenage boy ‘kidnapped’ from Glocal Square Mall in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: A 15-year old boy went missing and reportedly kidnapped from the busy Glocal Square Mall in Nagpur’s Sitabuldi area on Tuesday afternoon. Cops have launched a search to trace the boy.

According to police, the minor boy, a resident of Bhiwapur, Nagpur district, had come to Glocal Square Mall in Nagpur’s Sitabuldi area along with his aunt for shopping around 4 pm on Tuesday. In the meantime, the boy told his aunt that he was going to the bathroom. But he did not return even after a considerable time. His aunt searched him frantically but in vain. Some person(s) reportedly abducted the boy and took him away.

Sitabuldi PSI Machanwad, based on a complaint, registered a case under Section 363 as per the Supreme Court directive. Cops have launched a search to trace the boy.

However, it has come to the fore that the 15-year old boy has neither gone missing nor been kidnapped. According to Sitabuldi police, the boy who accompanied his aunt for shopping at Glocal Square Mall left for his native place at his parents’ house without telling his aunt. Police sources said that the boy was missing his parents and went to their place on his own.

