Fadnavis launches ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Government of Maharashtra has launched an initiative to provide basic healthcare services to the common people through the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray ‘Aapla Dawakhana’. The initiative aims to cater to the basic health needs of the people and relieve them of the stress of health expenses.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched this initiative from Nagpur while the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched through a digital system from Mumbai. As part of the initiative, 317 dispensaries have been opened across the state in just two months, with 12 clinics starting in the Nagpur district.

The clinics are a people-oriented enterprise and will provide 30 different services free of cost. Expert consultation will also be provided free of charge by calling various experts in these clinics. The launch of the programme was attended by Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant from Osmanabad, MLC Praveen Datke, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, Deputy Director of Health Vinita Jain, and senior officials were present.

The clinics have been opened at 12 places in the district, including Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Councils. The clinics have been set up in Dorle Layout in Nagpur city, Hingna, Kamptee, Kuhi, Mauda, Wadi, Movad in rural areas, and Narkhed, Parseoni, Ramtek, Khapa, Saoner, Umred, and Bhivapur.

