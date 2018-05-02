Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Thu, Sep 5th, 2019

Teenage boy, appearing as witness in Juvenile Court, goes missing from bus stand

Nagpur: A 17-year old boy who had come to Nagpur from Yavatmal district for appearing as witness in Juvenile Court here went missing from Ganeshpeth Bus Stand since August 30, 2019. Cops suspect the boy may have been abducted by some unidentified person.

According to police, a resident of Azad Nagar, Gittikhadan, Santosh Shankarrao Burbure (40), in his complaint told police that his son aged 17, staying with his mother in Kalamb, Yavatmal district, had come to Nagpur on August 30 for appearing as witness in Juvenile Court, Patankar Square in city. But since it was government holiday on August 30, the court was closed.

He met his father Santosh who gave him Rs 4200 for returning to mother’s house in Kalamb. Santosh dropped his son at Ganeshpeth Bus Stand for going to Kalamb in Nagpur-Dharanji bus. The boy boarded the bus. However, shockingly, he did not reach mother’s home in Kalamb and since then went missing. Relatives searched him frantically but could not find him. Finally, a complaint was registered with Ganeshpeth police in this regard.

Ganeshpeth ASI Bhaskar Dudhkavale, as per Supreme Court directive that if a minor girl or boy goes missing then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the boy.

