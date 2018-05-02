Tech-know-logy can drive Business Development in Pandemic Times

The Marketing Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) organised a Zoom Live Show of Sanjay Singh, India’s leading Sales Coach and Founder of Strategic Concepts (I) Pvt Ltd. The topic “Tech-Know-Logy” delved with empowering the SME and MSME owners of how to deal with business development in these pandemic times.

When everyone is sulking under the pressure of Covid-19 and nothing seems favourable for business development in today’s pandemic times, the resource person, Sanjay Singh, advocated the use of technology to convert this weakness of market conditions into a strength of business development. He aptly spelt the word Technology as Tech-know-logy , thereby emphasising the need for SME and MSME owners to know technology so that they can make use of their employees to leverage the same.

The session spoke about concepts like Drip Lead Generation, Automated Lead Responders, Automation in pre-qualification of sales leads, System empowered customer relationship management, Automated email marketing campaigns to reach out to all customers, existing and lost, in last 5 years, automated marketing campaigns to reach out to invisible customers who are not in one’s radar, System controlled marketing surveys, customer feedback tools, content development tools and customer experience enhancement online utilities.

Sanjay Singh dedicated a part of the session on how tech-know-logy is turbocharging social media marketing today; right from interactive content generation which participates in social conversations, triggered by social listening, and thereby generating an inbound traffic to your website and landing pages. Online schedulers assist in pre scheduling content for the month ,as per social media calendar. The data analytics available online help you in aligning the right content for the right audience at the right time of the day!

The use of tech-know-logy in allocating work online to employees who are working from home and empower the latter to do relevant work and earn their salary is perhaps the pain area of SME and MSME’s. The session delved with platforms which can be used for online team collaboration, online work assessment and online closing of work loops through lateral concurrent online discussions.

At the beginning of the program, Anuja Sharma, Chairperson of Marketing Forum welcomed the guest speaker and also introduced. The vote of thanks was given by Mili Juneja, Convenor, VIA Marketing Forum.

Prominently present were Suresh Rathi, President – VIA, Dr Suhas Buddhe, Vice President – VIA, Anita Rao, Jt Secretary VIA, Ashit Sinha, former VP of VIA, R C Plasto, members of the association, marketing professionals and interested persons joined the session in large numbers.



