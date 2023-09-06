Teachers’ Day Celebrations at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: On the 5th of September 2023, Delhi Public School MIHAN resounded with joy and appreciation as it celebrated Teachers’ Day with boundless enthusiasm. This heartfelt event was meticulously orchestrated by the students to convey their profound gratitude and admiration for their teachers, who have consistently provided unwavering guidance and support throughout their academic journeys.

The celebration commenced with a poignant morning assembly dedicated exclusively to the revered educators. The students, brimming with affection, presented a delightful array of cultural performances, including singing, dancing, and skits, all meticulously crafted to showcase their deep-seated love and respect for their mentors. These performances resonated with emotions and conveyed heartfelt messages, leaving everyone in awe of the remarkable talent and creativity exhibited by the students.

Advertisement

The school’s Principal delivered an eloquent speech, wherein she acknowledged the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of the teachers. She underscored the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping the future of their students and passionately urged the students to cherish and respect their educators not just on Teachers’ Day, but every day.

The grand celebration reached its pinnacle with a gracious vote of thanks, delivered by the Head Girl, who expressed profound gratitude on behalf of all the students. This heartfelt gesture was accompanied by a resolute promise from the students to strive diligently and make their teachers proud each day.

The teachers, deeply touched by the students’ heartfelt tributes, extended their sincere thanks for the thoughtful and kind gesture of Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro Vice-Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road, and Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road. These esteemed dignitaries presided over a special cake-cutting ceremony, adding to the joy of the occasion. The heartfelt messages shared by both Ms. Tulika Kedia and Ms. Savita Jaiswal were warmly received by the teachers, fostering a sense of camaraderie and contributing to the overall happiness of this memorable day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement