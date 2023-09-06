Task fraud: Youth loses Rs 12 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: A young job aspirant fell victim to a task fraud and lost Rs 12 lakh to online fraudsters who trapped the victim on the pretext of a part-time job.

The complaint was lodged by Batul Saifuddin Ali (25), a resident of 101, Chaman Apartment, Itwari, who received a phone call from a fraudster on August 7, enticing him with the promise of a lucrative part-time job opportunity. Eager to seize the opportunity, Ali accepted the offer.

Subsequently the fraudster offered a job of completing online tasks to the victim and even paid some money. The fraudster skillfully convinced him to invest money in his scheme, assuring him of substantial profits. Trusting the fraudster, Ali invested Rs 11.96 lakh in instalments into the scheme. However, the promised profits failed to materialise, and he found himself unable to recover his initial investment.

Realising that he had fallen victim to a cyber scam, Ali reported the matter to Tehsil Police. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the cops.

