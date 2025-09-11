Teachers’ Day Celebration at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Nagpur.

The Teachers’ Day Celebration at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Nagpur was held on 9th September 2025 with the theme “Retro – Reliving the Golden Days.” The program was organized by the students under the guidance of Cultural Cell Incharges Dr. Rishabh Shekhar and Prof. Sneha V. Choudhary to honor and appreciate their teachers for their constant guidance and invaluable contribution.

The event commenced with a warm welcome, followed by a heartfelt student speech and an inspiring address by Dr. Sameer Pingle, Director, SCMS Nagpur. Students from the first and third years added vibrance to the program with energetic dance performances and melodious songs.

The celebration also featured a series of fun-filled activities such as Guess the Song by Tune, Complete the Dialogue, Lemon Spoon Race, Balloon Relay, and Chinese Whisper, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from both teachers and students. These interactive sessions created moments of laughter, nostalgia, and joy.

The celebration concluded with high tea and informal interactions, leaving behind cherished memories of joy, bonding, and respect between students and teachers.