Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sun, Sep 8th, 2019

Teachers’ Day celebration at DPS MIHAN

A good teacher is like a candle. It consumes itself to light the way for others.

September 5th, birthday of Dr.SarvapalliRadhakrishnan, was celebrated as Teachers’ Day at DPS MIHAN with much fervour and joy.

Thechildren welcomed their teachers in a grand way by escorting them to their seats and presenting them, handmade cards and flowers. The students presented a cultural program which included singing , dance, speech and drums recital. The students took great effort and ensured that the teachers enjoyed every minute of the program.

 

On this occasion, the teachers were also felicitated with a memento as a token of appreciation.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Maharashtra News
‘तरुण भारत’च्या ‘झेप महाराष्ट्राच्या विकासाची’ विशेषांकाचे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते प्रकाशन
‘तरुण भारत’च्या ‘झेप महाराष्ट्राच्या विकासाची’ विशेषांकाचे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते प्रकाशन
रुग्णवाहिकेचे मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते लोकार्पण
रुग्णवाहिकेचे मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते लोकार्पण
Hindi News
एसएनडीएल हटी, अब नागपुर की जिम्मेदारी महावितरण संभालेगी-ऊर्जामंत्री बावनकुले
एसएनडीएल हटी, अब नागपुर की जिम्मेदारी महावितरण संभालेगी-ऊर्जामंत्री बावनकुले
पूरे शहर में अब से महावितरण व्दारा बिजली आपूर्ति
पूरे शहर में अब से महावितरण व्दारा बिजली आपूर्ति
Trending News
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad
Nagpur tops smart city ranking, stays ahead of Ahmedabad
Featured News
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Trending In Nagpur
‘तरुण भारत’च्या ‘झेप महाराष्ट्राच्या विकासाची’ विशेषांकाचे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते प्रकाशन
‘तरुण भारत’च्या ‘झेप महाराष्ट्राच्या विकासाची’ विशेषांकाचे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते प्रकाशन
एसएनडीएल हटी, अब नागपुर की जिम्मेदारी महावितरण संभालेगी-ऊर्जामंत्री बावनकुले
एसएनडीएल हटी, अब नागपुर की जिम्मेदारी महावितरण संभालेगी-ऊर्जामंत्री बावनकुले
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
देवेंद्र,दटके यांच्यात उपजत राजकीय प्रतिभा:गडकरी
संपुर्ण शहरात रविवारपासून महावितरणमार्फ़त वीजपुरवठा  
संपुर्ण शहरात रविवारपासून महावितरणमार्फ़त वीजपुरवठा  
पूरे शहर में अब से महावितरण व्दारा बिजली आपूर्ति
पूरे शहर में अब से महावितरण व्दारा बिजली आपूर्ति
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
MSEDCL takes over electric supply of Nagpur city, SNDL removed
Is money more important than life: Gadkari on fine hike for traffic violation
Is money more important than life: Gadkari on fine hike for traffic violation
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
सुपर स्पेशालिटी हास्पिटल में 7 डायलिसिस मशीनें बंद
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
Video : 3 caught stealing Rs 2 lakh from surgical agency in Dhantoli
MSEDCL take over power distribution from SNDL
MSEDCL take over power distribution from SNDL
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145