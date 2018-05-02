Teachers’ Day celebration at DPS MIHAN

A good teacher is like a candle. It consumes itself to light the way for others.

September 5th, birthday of Dr.SarvapalliRadhakrishnan, was celebrated as Teachers’ Day at DPS MIHAN with much fervour and joy.

Thechildren welcomed their teachers in a grand way by escorting them to their seats and presenting them, handmade cards and flowers. The students presented a cultural program which included singing , dance, speech and drums recital. The students took great effort and ensured that the teachers enjoyed every minute of the program.

On this occasion, the teachers were also felicitated with a memento as a token of appreciation.