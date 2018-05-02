Teacher Jailed For Stealing Jewellery From Student’s Home In Nagpur

Nagpur: A 36-year-old tuition teacher and her friend were arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from her student’s house in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the police said on Saturday.

The police have recovered the stolen jewellery and a mobile phone collectively worth Rs 1.50 lakh from their possession, he said.

“The teacher stole the ornaments from the bedroom of her student by diverting the attention of her mother, while her friend kept watch,” a police officer said.