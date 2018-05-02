RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away; PM, others condole

P Parameswaran, veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue, thinker and a prolific writer, died early Sunday at Ottappalam in Kerala, Sangh Parivar sources said.

The 93-year-old founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, established to promote “nationalist thoughts” among Keralites, breathed his last at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Palakkad district, the sources said.

A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with the likes of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Shri in 2004 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

His mortal remains were brought to Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram in Thiruvananthapuram late on Sunday night for the leaders and workers of the Sangh Parivar and other political parties to pay their tribute.

The body will be kept there till Monday 6 am and will then be taken to the Mahatma Ayyankali Hall where people can pay their last respects.

The cremation will be held on Monday afternoon at his native Muhamma town in Alappuzha district, Sangh leaders said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the host of leaders who condoled the death of Parameswaran.

Modi described the late leader as a “proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata” who devoted his life to “India’s cultural awakening”, while Khan said he inspired society through insightful speeches and writings on Indian thought.

“Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to India’s cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji’s thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding.He was indomitable!” Modi tweeted.

Governor Khan in a tweet said: “Deeply grieved by the sad demise of P Parameswar-Ji, Director, Bharatiya VicharaKendram. With endearing politeness and accomplished scholarship, he inspired society through insightful speeches & writings on Indian thought. My heartfelt condolences.”

Condoling the demise of Parameswaran, Vijayan said he was an ideologue who dedicated his life for the ideology he believed in.

Shah in a tweet said: “Saddened to learn about the demise of senior Pracharak and Padma Vibhushan P. Parameswaran ji. He was a great social reformer and a true nationalist who devoted his entire life in the service of nation & humanity. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the society. Om Shanti.”

Noting that Parameswaran’s writings and thoughts on social, cultural, religious and national issues were unparalleled, he said the late leader’s contribution in restoring democracy during the emergency will always be remembered.

Fondly called as Parameswar ji by the Sangh Parivar leaders, he was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue.

He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s secretary (1967-1971) and vice-president (1971-1977), as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977-1982), New Delhi.

Born in Muhamma, he joined the RSS during his student days.