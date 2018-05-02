Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 10th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away; PM, others condole

    P Parameswaran, veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue, thinker and a prolific writer, died early Sunday at Ottappalam in Kerala, Sangh Parivar sources said.

    The 93-year-old founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, established to promote “nationalist thoughts” among Keralites, breathed his last at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Palakkad district, the sources said.

    A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with the likes of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Shri in 2004 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

    His mortal remains were brought to Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram in Thiruvananthapuram late on Sunday night for the leaders and workers of the Sangh Parivar and other political parties to pay their tribute.

    The body will be kept there till Monday 6 am and will then be taken to the Mahatma Ayyankali Hall where people can pay their last respects.

    The cremation will be held on Monday afternoon at his native Muhamma town in Alappuzha district, Sangh leaders said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the host of leaders who condoled the death of Parameswaran.

    Modi described the late leader as a “proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata” who devoted his life to “India’s cultural awakening”, while Khan said he inspired society through insightful speeches and writings on Indian thought.

    “Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to India’s cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji’s thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding.He was indomitable!” Modi tweeted.

    Governor Khan in a tweet said: “Deeply grieved by the sad demise of P Parameswar-Ji, Director, Bharatiya VicharaKendram. With endearing politeness and accomplished scholarship, he inspired society through insightful speeches & writings on Indian thought. My heartfelt condolences.”

    Condoling the demise of Parameswaran, Vijayan said he was an ideologue who dedicated his life for the ideology he believed in.

    Shah in a tweet said: “Saddened to learn about the demise of senior Pracharak and Padma Vibhushan P. Parameswaran ji. He was a great social reformer and a true nationalist who devoted his entire life in the service of nation & humanity. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the society. Om Shanti.”

    Noting that Parameswaran’s writings and thoughts on social, cultural, religious and national issues were unparalleled, he said the late leader’s contribution in restoring democracy during the emergency will always be remembered.

    Fondly called as Parameswar ji by the Sangh Parivar leaders, he was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue.

    He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s secretary (1967-1971) and vice-president (1971-1977), as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977-1982), New Delhi.

    Born in Muhamma, he joined the RSS during his student days.

    Happening Nagpur
    Rose Show leaves enthusiasts mesmerised in Nagpur
    Rose Show leaves enthusiasts mesmerised in Nagpur
    Geetika Vashishtha crowned Ms. L.A.D 2020
    Geetika Vashishtha crowned Ms. L.A.D 2020
    Nagpur Crime News
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
    Maharashtra News
    हिंगणघाटमधील घटना महाराष्ट्राच्या मातीला लाजिरवाणी घटना – अजित पवार
    हिंगणघाटमधील घटना महाराष्ट्राच्या मातीला लाजिरवाणी घटना – अजित पवार
    विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात कौशल्य विकास अभ्यासक्रमाचे उद्घाटन
    विद्यासागर कला महाविद्यालयात कौशल्य विकास अभ्यासक्रमाचे उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    हिंगणघाट: आरोपी को जल्द से जल्द सजा मिलेगी, ऐसा दोबारा कोई नहीं करेगा- उद्धव ठाकरे
    हिंगणघाट: आरोपी को जल्द से जल्द सजा मिलेगी, ऐसा दोबारा कोई नहीं करेगा- उद्धव ठाकरे
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    Trending News
    25-year-old Maharashtra teacher set ablaze by stalker dies
    25-year-old Maharashtra teacher set ablaze by stalker dies
    Kids fall ill: All stable, only complaints are stomachache, nausea: GMCH
    Kids fall ill: All stable, only complaints are stomachache, nausea: GMCH
    Featured News
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    BJP will definitely come again: Fadnavis
    BJP will definitely come again: Fadnavis
    Trending In Nagpur
    NMC to construct walking track at Swaraj Vihar Vidyanagar Garden
    NMC to construct walking track at Swaraj Vihar Vidyanagar Garden
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express to operate from Ajni Station
    Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express to operate from Ajni Station
    एफएसएसएआई के मानक पर पायी गई शगुन महिला गट में 34 खामियां
    एफएसएसएआई के मानक पर पायी गई शगुन महिला गट में 34 खामियां
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने SC/ST Act संशोधन की संवैधानिकता को मंजूरी दी, लेकिन मिल पाएगी अग्रिम जमानत
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने SC/ST Act संशोधन की संवैधानिकता को मंजूरी दी, लेकिन मिल पाएगी अग्रिम जमानत
    हिंगणघाट: वर्धा में एकतरफा प्यार में जिंदा जलाई गई लेक्चरर की 8 दिन बाद मौत
    हिंगणघाट: वर्धा में एकतरफा प्यार में जिंदा जलाई गई लेक्चरर की 8 दिन बाद मौत
    Teacher Jailed For Stealing Jewellery From Student’s Home In Nagpur
    Teacher Jailed For Stealing Jewellery From Student’s Home In Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145