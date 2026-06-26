Teacher Allegedly Raped, Blackmailed with Obscene Videos; ₹5 Lakh Extorted in Nagpur

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A shocking case of alleged rape, blackmail, and financial exploitation has come to light in Nagpur, where a government primary school teacher was allegedly trapped in a relationship, sexually assaulted, and extorted after the accused secretly recorded obscene photos and videos of her.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly gained the woman’s trust before visiting her residence, where he reportedly established physical relations against her will and recorded intimate photos and videos without her consent. He then allegedly threatened to circulate the explicit content on social media unless she complied with his demands. Using these threats, he is accused of sexually and financially exploiting the woman for nearly one and a half years.

The Ambazari Police Station has registered a case against the accused, identified as Pranay Dive, under charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

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Acquaintance Began During School Visit

Police said the 38-year-old complainant, a teacher at a government primary school in the Ambazari area, first met the accused when he visited the school to install a loudspeaker. The two gradually became acquainted, and the accused reportedly borrowed money from her. Under the pretext of returning the loan, he began visiting her residence.

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Allegedly Recorded Explicit Videos to Blackmail Victim

The complainant alleged that the accused forced physical relations upon her and secretly recorded obscene photographs and videos during the incident. He later used the material to repeatedly threaten her with defamation and circulation of the content on social media, forcing her into continued compliance.

₹5.02 Lakh Allegedly Extorted

The victim has alleged that between January 2025 and June 2026, the accused repeatedly threatened and sexually exploited her. During this period, he allegedly extorted approximately ₹5.02 lakh, including cash and gold jewellery.

Case Registered; Search Underway

Unable to endure the alleged harassment any longer, the teacher approached Ambazari Police and lodged a formal complaint. Based on her statement, police have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections pertaining to rape, criminal intimidation, and the IT Act. The accused remains on the run, and police teams are conducting searches at possible locations to apprehend him.

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