Tea stall set afire near Khamla Somalwar school, Rs 3 lakh goods gutted

Nagpur: Fumed over an old dispute a man set a tea-stall near Somalwar school in Khamla Juni Basit on fire reducing goods worth Rs 3 lakh to ashes. The incident happened on Thursday night. Pratapnagar police have booked accused identified as Nikhil Haridas Sontakke in this connection.

Police sources said complainant Amit Ajay Hadke (27), a resident of Khamla owns a chai-tapri besides Somalwar School. Accused Nikhil claims that he owns the premises in which Amit run his business. On the contrary Amit stake similar claim. This has often resulted into heated arguments between the duo in the past, but they failed to reach any conclusion.

On Thursday night, furious over the issue Nikhil reportedly set a blaze the tea stall and burnt the goods worth Rs 3 lakh along with it.

Based on the complaint filed by Amit, Pratapnagar police have booked accused Nikhil under Section 435 of IPC and launched the investigation.