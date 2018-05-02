Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Man murdered with sharp weapons in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A 30-year-old man was brutally murdered near Hazari Pahad Trikoni Park in Wayusena Nagar on Thursday night. The deceased, inflicted with severe head injuries, was first spotted by some locals who later informed his spouse Puja and subsequently alerted Gittikhadan police.

Deceased has been identified as Rahul Vitthalrao Salame, a resident of Wayusena Nagar.

API Kokude told Nagpur Today that Rahul’s body was found within 200 meters from his house. The severe injuries on Rahul’s head clearly states that he was attacked with sharp weapons.”

“At around 11.30 pm we received a call from the locals who informed about the body laying near Hazari Pahad Trioni Park premises. Gittikhadan police have booked the unidentified murder under Section 302 of the IPC and have sent body for autopsy,” he told NT, adding, “Cops are also scanning CCTVs for the leads.”

