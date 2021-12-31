Taxpayer Facilitation Centre was inaugurated in nagpur

Taxpayer Facilitation Centre was inaugurated by Shri Ashok, Chief Commissioner CGST and Customs zone, Nagpur at GST Bhawan Nagpur on 30/12/2021, under the Aazaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) program for celebrating 75 years of Independence, as decided by the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC).Dr Balbir singh, Principal Commissioner CGST Nagpur was also present.

The inauguration function was attended by the members of taxpayer associations and tax practitioners associations Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA), Nag- Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), Butibori Manufacturers Association (BMA) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and others attended.

While speaking on the occasion Shri. Ashok reiterated the department‘s commitment towards simplification of tax administration and promoting ease of doing business and ensuring service delivery. These facilitation Centers will work in addition to the online facilitation portal CBIC Mitra. Two ooficers have been posted in this facilitation centre and the email address for rasing any grievance is gsttfcnagpur@gov.in

Two more such taxpayer facilitation centers have been inaugurated at Aurangabad and Nasik today by Shri S B Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner, CGST Aurangabad, and Shri Avinash Thete, Commissioner, CGST Nasik respectively.

Prominently present on the occasion were Shri Ashwin Mehadia, President NVCC, Shri Ramawtar Totla, Secretary NVCC, Shri CA. Ritesh Mehta, NVCC, Shri Saket Bagadia, Chairman Nagpur ICAI, Shri Mannawat, VIA, Shri Milind Kanade, BMA and others.