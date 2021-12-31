Alarming! Nagpur city reports 88 fresh Covid cases, District tally likely to cross 100 mark

Nagpur: Indicating that the negligence on the part of citizens could fuel serious trouble for Health Infrastructure; the city on Friday reported massive surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

A total 88 people from Nagpur Municipal boundaries reported positive for the virus borne disease. Though, with the addition of cases from Rural Nagpur and Outside the District; the tally could breach the 100-mark, experts says.

It is pertinent to mention that owing to rapid rise in cases of Covid-19 and threat of Omicron looming large; the District Administration has already imposed restrictions in the Second Capital of the State.