Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 1st, 2020

    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh

    No tax up to those earning Rs 5 lakh

    Income tax rates will be significantly reduced for those who forego reliefs, exemptions: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Income tax cuts:

    Cut to 10 per cent from 20 per cent for those earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh

    Cut to 15 per cent from 20 per cent for those earning between Rs 7.5 and Rs 10 lakh

    Cut to 20 per cent from 30 per cent for those earning between Rs 10 and Rs 12.5 lakh

    Cut to 25 per cent from 30 per cent for those earning between Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh

    30 per cent tax rate still applicable for those earning above Rs 15 lakh

    No tax up to those earning Rs 5 lakh

    Happening Nagpur
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Crime News
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Maharashtra News
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    नागपुरात विमानाची मेडिकल इमर्जन्सी लॅण्डींग
    नागपुरात विमानाची मेडिकल इमर्जन्सी लॅण्डींग
    Hindi News
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    Trending News
    Budget 2020 Big Announcements
    Budget 2020 Big Announcements
    Budget 2020 Highlight!
    Budget 2020 Highlight!
    Featured News
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging stayed
    Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging stayed
    Trending In Nagpur
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर के गुरुदास राऊत को मिली कप्तानी
    राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर के गुरुदास राऊत को मिली कप्तानी
    गुस्से के चलते पति ने डाला पत्नी पर खौलता हुआ पानी
    गुस्से के चलते पति ने डाला पत्नी पर खौलता हुआ पानी
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    बजट 2020: नितिन गडकरी ने बजट को सराहा, बोले- जन-जन का है यह बजट
    बजट 2020: नितिन गडकरी ने बजट को सराहा, बोले- जन-जन का है यह बजट
    डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार वितरण सम्मेलन में पत्रकारों को किया सम्मानित
    डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार वितरण सम्मेलन में पत्रकारों को किया सम्मानित
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    मिडिल क्लास को बड़ी राहत, टैक्स स्लैब में सरकार ने किया बदलाव
    मिडिल क्लास को बड़ी राहत, टैक्स स्लैब में सरकार ने किया बदलाव
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145