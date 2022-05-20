Tathastu Resorts rated amongst the Top 10% Hotels in the world

Advertisement

Every year, Tripadvisor recognizes businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to hospitality excellence with a Travellers’ Choice Award—and Tathastu has made it to this list for the Third consecutive Year. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveller reviews from Guests around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Tathastu stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to their Guests.

“Congratulations to the 2022 TripadvisorTravelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”