Sidhu leaves home to surrender before court

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, sentenced in a 1988 road rage case by the apex court, proceeds to surrender before a court in Patiala.
This morning, Sidhu had approached the Supreme Court seeking a few weeks’ time to surrender and undergo the one-year rigorous imprisonment imposed on him in a 1988 road rage case.
The apex court had on Thursday imposed a sentence of one-year rigorous imprisonment on Sidhu in the case, saying any “undue sympathy” to impose an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and said, “It is after 34 years. He wants to organise his medical affairs.”