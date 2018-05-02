Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Tata Parsi School girls stage “Gandhigiri” against molestation

    Nagpur: The students of Tata Parsi Girls School on Saturday took up “Gandhigiri” to deal with the menace of eve teasing by anti-social elements surround the school vicinity. Students with roses at their hands and banners flashing “Don’t Stare at Us”, “Beti Bacchao Beti Padhaao” were seen on this occasion following the apathy of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to intervene into the matter.

    Though, the allegations of physical assault, abuse and harassment faced by the female students at the hands of several miscreants including encroachers were raised by the school administration. However, speaking to Nagpur Today Shivraj Kumre, Police Inspector, Ganeshpeth Police Station clarified that, the cops till date have not received any sort of complaint regarding this matter.

    Thrity Patel, Managing Trustee, Tata Parsi school discussed how Saturday market people come near the school vicinity and start fighting, hurling abuses at each other.

    “Despite the area near Khau Galli is vacant, the vendors have encroach our school vicinity. This has raised the concern of school administration. HSC Board Exam 2020 starts next Tuesday and from March SSC and our 100 year old premises has to be safeguarded!” said Patel.

    Shanoor Khushru Mirza, Principal, Tata Parsi School lamented how preying on helpless minor girls how antisocial elements have crossed all the limits. “There have been instances where the antisocial elements have crossed all the boundaries. We have been reported that the girls have been molested and inappropriately touched,” she alleged.

    “We understand the sensitivity of the matter and have concerns regarding the young girls, however, Ganeshpeth Police Station till date have not received a single complaint from the administration of the J N Tata Parsi School. Earlier, the school vicinity was den of anti-social activities owing to illegal shops however; Ganeshpeth police had razed the flourishing irregularities in the past. As far as encroachments are concern, NMC is answerable in this regards,” PI Kumre informed Nagpur Today.

    PI Kumre, who also present during the agitation further said that owing to girl students, the vigilant Ganeshpeth police have an eye specifically in this area to avoid any untoward incidents. We have also shared police helpline number of BHAROSA cell with the students and teachers, the PI added.

