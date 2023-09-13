Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023: Nagpur’s Taha Uddin makes history as National Runner-Up

Mumbai/Nagpur: In a dazzling display of knowledge, wit, and sheer determination, Taha Uddin from RTM Nagpur University etched his name in the annals of quizzing history as the National RunnerUp at the 19th Tata Crucible Campus Quiz.

The prestigious event reached its zenith with a thrilling Grand Finale hosted at the iconic Crystal Ballroom of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on September 10, 2023. Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2023 witnessed an overwhelming response, boasting an impressive registration count of over 1.25 lakh students from across India.

However, what truly set this edition apart was RTM Nagpur University’s unprecedented qualification for the National Finals, triumphing over formidable competitors from institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, and NIT Raipur in the Zonal Finals.

The grand finale was a masterclass in quizzing, as the nation’s top eight teams engaged in a battle of intellect that had the audience on the edge of their seats. Amidst this fierce competition, Taha Uddin, representing RTM Nagpur University, emerged as a shining star, finishing as the first runner-up. The highlight of the event was the formidable last question of the Grand Finale, centered around the Tata Group.

Taha Uddin’s response to this challenging query was nothing short of spectacular, earning him accolades not only from the enthralled spectators but also from the quizzing community at large.

One admirer remarked, “Taha stole the show with the last question,” encapsulating the sentiment of awe and admiration that permeated the room. In recognition of his outstanding performance and profound knowledge, Taha Uddin has been offered an internship with the esteemed Tata Group, a testament to his exceptional quizzing prowess.

Taha Uddin’s achievement marks a historic milestone for RTM Nagpur University, as they secured the top-second spot for the first time in the 19-year history of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz. This remarkable feat is a testament to the dedication and brilliance of Taha. The Tata Crucible Campus Quiz has long been a harbinger of intellectual excellence, and Taha Uddin’s triumph serves as an inspiration to quizzers and knowledge enthusiasts nationwide. His journey from the hallowed halls of RTM Nagpur University to the grand stage of the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz is a testament to the power of knowledge, perseverance, and the spirit of competition.

The quiz was telecast live on various social media platforms, providing viewers from around the world an opportunity to witness the electrifying competition. Furthermore, the event will be televised nationally on Times Now.

Giri Balasubramaniam, widely known as ‘Pickbrain’, a renowned quizmaster and Tata Crucible veteran, will serve as the Quizmaster for this edition, accompanied by Quiz Co-host Rashmi Furtado. Since its inception in 2004, Tata Crucible, a knowledge initiative by the Tata Group, has been providing young minds a platform to showcase their quizzing acumen, fostering curiosity and out-of-the-box thinking through quizzing.

About Tata Crucible Campus Quiz: Tata Crucible Business Quiz is India’s most prestigious business quiz that has been testing the knowledge and acumen of business enthusiasts since 2004.

With a rich legacy of quizzing excellence for close to two decades, Tata Crucible has become a platform for young minds to showcase their business intelligence and strategic thinking. The quiz is held twice annually with two separate editions, one for full-time students and other one for working professionals, across India. With a pan-India presence, Tata Crucible Business Quiz has been nurturing a community of the brightest minds from across the country to compete and learn from each other. It is an opportunity to network with industry experts and gain valuable insights into the world of business.

About the Tata Group: Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission ‘To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $150 billion (INR 12 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 1 million people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $300 billion (INR 24trillion) as on July 31, 2023.

