Task fraud: Shop owner loses Rs 3.07 lakh to cyber cheats

Nagpur: Cyber crooks duped a39-year old owner of a footwear shop to the tune of Rs 3.07 lakh in an online ‘task fraud.’

Ankit Harshat Badani, who owns a footwear shop at Nirmal Ganga Complex at Gittikhadan Chowk, received a message on WhatsApp to subscribe to a YouTube channel and earn money by performing a task of liking videos. The scammers offered him Rs 50 for each ‘like’ if he sends the screen shots. After Ankit responded to the messages, he was given the tasks and was paid some amounts to gain his trust. The cyber crooks then allured him to make investments by promising that he would get good returns.

Between June 23 and June 26, Ankit deposited Rs 3.07 lakh to different accounts as per the details given by fraudsters. As he did not get any returns on ‘investments,’ he realised that he was defrauded and approached the police.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Cyber Police registered a case under Section 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act and initiated investigation.

