Sex racket busted in Ramtek, 2 arrested, girl rescued

Nagpur: Ramtek Police on Thursday raided Hotel Rasoi on Khindsi Road and arrested two persons, including the hotelier, for operating a sex racket. Cops also rescued a girl dragged into flesh trade.

The accused have been identified as Ashwin Narendra Ukey (20), hotel owner and a resident of Jamb, taluka Mohadi, district Bhandara,and Manager Sachin Ishwar Vaidya (31), a resident of Seoni Bhondki, taluka Ramtek.

Police received information that the accused duo was running a sex racket at the hotel by providing girls to customers. On the basis of the information, cops sent a decoy customer to the hotel. After confirmation, he signalled the police team. Soon cops raided the hotel and rescued the girl and took the accused duo into custody.

Police registered a case under Sections 3,4,5 and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act against Ukey and Vaidya. The raid was conducted by SDPO Ashit Kamble, Police Inspector H S Yadav, Assistant PI Swati Yawle, PSI Shrikant Lanjewar and others under the supervision of SP Vishal Anand and Additional SP Sandeep Pakhale.

