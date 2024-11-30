Tank Cleaning – Water supply in Lakadganj-I & II ESRs to remain affected…

Advertisement





Nagpur, In a dedicated effort to provide high-quality potable water to the residents of Nagpur, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation-Orange City Water (NMC-OCW) has announced the scheduled cleaning of the following Elevated Service Reservoirs (ESRs):

Lakadganj-I ESR on Monday, December 2, 2024

Lakadganj-II ESR on Tuesday, December 3, 2024

During the tank cleaning process, the water supply in the following areas will be adversely affected:

1. Lakadganj ESR 1 CA – Juni Mangalwari, Bhuzade mohalla, Chinchghare mohalla, Sweeper colony, Mataghare mohalla, Mattipura, Hattinala, Garoba maidan, Dighorikar sq. Kapse sq, Dhawade Mohalla, Mate Sq., Chapru nagar, Harihar nagar, Jagjivanram Nagar, Juna Bagadganj, Bajrang Nagar, Gujar Nagar, Kumbhartoli

2. Lakadganj ESR 2 CA – Satranjipura, Gangajamuna, Rampeth, Buddhapura, Kumbharpura, Lakadganj layout, AVG layout, Satnami nagar, Shahu mohalla, Bhagwati nagar, Small factory area, Bhaurao nagar, Dhanaganj sweeper colony, Sudarshan nagar, Chapru nagar square, Quetta Colony.

During the tank cleaning period, there will be no water supply in these affected areas, and water tanker service will also be temporarily unavailable. Residents are kindly requested to make necessary arrangements for temporary water storage in advance to minimize inconvenience during this essential maintenance activity.

NMC-OCW has appealed to the citizens from the above-mentioned affected areas and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the residents during this period.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.