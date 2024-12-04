Tank Cleaning – Water supply in Dhantoli ESR and Ram Nagar ESR to remain affected…

Advertisement





Nagpur: In a dedicated effort to provide the residents of Nagpur with high-quality potable water, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation-Orange City Water (NMC-OCW) announces the scheduled cleaning of the Dhantoli ESR on Thursday, December 5, 2024, and Ram Nagar ESR on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The water supply in the following areas will be affected:

Today’s Rate Wed 4 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,700 /- Gold 22 KT 71,300 /- Silver / Kg 91,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

1. Dhantoli CA – Congress Nagar, Rahate Colony, Vainganga Nagar, Humpyard Road, Sathe Marg, Sule Marg, Dhantoli Hospital area, Doctor Colony, Ramkrishna Math area, Dhantoli Garden area

2. Ram Nagar ESR – Gokulpeth, Ram Nagar, Marartoli, Telenkhedi, Tilak Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Hindustan Colony, Verma Layout, New Verma Layout, Ambazari layout, Samta layout, Yashwant nagar, Hill Top, Ambazari Slum, Pandhrabodi, Sanjay nagar, Trust Layout, Munjhe Baba Slum, etc.

During the tank cleaning period, there will be no water supply in these affected areas, and water tanker service will also be temporarily unavailable. Residents are kindly requested to make necessary arrangements for temporary water storage in advance to minimize inconvenience during this essential maintenance activity.

NMC-OCW has appealed to the citizens from the above-mentioned affected areas and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the residents during this period.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.