Tandra Sarbjna is a God Gifted Katthak Exponent- Dr S S Uttarwar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp and Swarved Nagpur has organised online talk show of International fame Katthak Exponent Tandra Sarbjna form Kolkata. She has shared about details about her career and has given tips about Katthak as a career option. Dr. S S Uttarwar Director Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp is host for the event. Concept is of Mr. Ravi Satfale Director Swarved. “ Classical Dance Sector as a Career Option, Opportunities and Threats.

“ Live Google meet platform. Tandra Sarbjna nationally renowned Kathak Dancer from Kolkata was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in musical world of Nagpur , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status Classical Dance with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

Tandra Sabrjan is A graceful professional dancer with 14+ year experience who possesses a sense of rhythm, a feeling for music, and a creative ability to express themselves through movement. Having good health and excellent physical stamina as well as an ability to work as part of a team with other singers, performers, artists and actors. Harmonize body movements to rhythm of musical accompaniment. Multi-skilled and able to translate those skills into movement that expresses ideas and stories.

She is a young kathak performer and teacher is being devotionally attached to this fiend of classical dance art form -kathak! Tandra has started her dancing journey at the age of five and still never ending ,her mother is the main driving force behind this artistic journey!While explaining about worship and Blessing , She explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but dance performance cant be. Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in classical performance. She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of excellent performance. . She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She further says that Classical Dance sector can be chosen as a Career Option.

Tandra Sarbajna started her career in Dance at the age of 5, her Mother encouraged her to take a first step in her dream, and explore herself, At first she took Talim (Training) from A teacher in her home towen, and then she came Kolkata and learned actual Kathak Dance form,from guru Pt. Ashimbandhu Bhattacharjee, and performed in many prestigious concerts, after her talim she joined as a Kathak teacher in k.v school, after that she continue her Talim from Bidushi Molly Roy.

1. Performed in “KONARAK FESTIVAL(2016)‘’at Konark under the guidance of pt.Aahimbandhu Bhattacharjee.

2. Performed in “THE SEVENTH NATIONAL SREE SANKARA DANCE & MUSIC FESTIVAL (2015)’’at Kalady under the guidance of pt.Aahimbandhu Bhattacharjee.

3. “BEST ACTRESS” in “One act drama” awarded by Vivek Utsab 2015 at Baranagar,Kolkata.

4. Participate in 16th Internatinal Festival of Indian Art &Culture (Certificate of Excellence)organized by BHARAT SANSKRITI UTSAB in cooperation with Ministry Of Culture Govt of India .

5. Worked in T. V channel ( colors Bangla ) as an solo artist in 2017.

6. Worked as a Dance Teacher in KendriyaVidyalayaSangathan C.B.S.E (Durgapur C.R.P.F) April 2017 to 30th Nov 2017.

7. Also performed in SUR-ARCHANA classical

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and Principal of renowned Engineering College of Nagpur, in his concluding remarks talks about the present scenario of Classical Dance in city. There are Classical Dancers in city who perform at various events which took place in city.



He motivate audience to choose classical Dance sector as career option. He quotes examples of various successful people who choose art as a career option. Ravi Satfale also share his own experiences with audience. Later on Question and answer session Tandra Sabrjan gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Mrs. Harshali Kherche , Vijay Puranik, , . Mr. Yoganand Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Sanjay Gawai , Ajay Belsare, Dr. Salim Chavan, Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Mr. Ravi Satfale express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.





