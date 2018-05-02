Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Fri, Jul 31st, 2020
    Tallukh – A Film Shot in Nagpur to be release on Sep 11

    Nagpur: Film shot in Nagpur made by a bunch of people from Nagpur, within the age group 18-23 is all set to be released on amazon prime video on Sep 11.

    The songs of the film will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, jiosaavn, Amazon music, Shazam,etc soon.

    Directed and Written by Anurag Jha a movie is a Crime Thriller wherein an Inspector tries to figure out a case of serial kidnapping in neighborhood simultaneously a couple live their happy life, soon to realize everything is connected.

