Taliban’s Nagpur Link: Noor Mohammad to be deported to Afghanistan, says CP Amitesh Kumar

Nagpur: A day after the shocking revaluation of Afghanistan man illegally living in the Second Capital of the State and sharing his alleged link with terrorist organisation Taliban came to fore, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday informed media personnel that Noor Mohammad will be deported to Afghanistan following thoroughly investigation.

Noor Mohammad had came to Nagpur back in 2010 on six months visa. He later applied for refugee status to Unites Nations Human Rights Councils (UNHRC). But it was rejected. Since then he was staying in Nagpur illegally and would earn livelihood by selling blankets, said CP Kumar.

“Following the tip-off Nagpur police have conducted searches at his rented accommodation in Deghori area, but found nothing suspicious so far; except his lean towards Taliban through his social media platforms, the Top Cop added.

Cyber Police Station under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ashok Bagul monitored Noor Mohammad’s social media accounts and provided assistance to the investigation.

Sources, claimed that original name of Noor is Abdul Haque. His brother was working with Taliban. Last year, Noor had floated a video on social media with a sharp-edged weapon.

