Tal Tandav Was Instrumental Worship of Lord Shiva, Dr. S S Uttarwar

Recently Chitanvis Centre Nagpur , has arranged a “ Tal Tandav “ a instrumental feast live on face book and instagram for music lovers. Tandav is a dance of Lord Shiva for procurement and safety of universe Renowned Tabla Nawaj Mr. Ravi Satfale form Nagpur was prime attraction of the event. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Nationally renowned Singer and Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp from Nagpur was online to witness this soothing experience.

Majority of music lovers around the globe was on line for the program. At the beginning organizers welcome Mr. Ravi Satfale , Director Swarved Nagpur his disciples Bhavesh Chauhan , Aishwarya Mahanaik and Dilruba player Hrishikesh Karmarkar and introduce them to all online viewers.

Program starts with the narration from speaker about concept of this program. Speaker share present role of instrumental presence in Nagpurs music world. He gave brief idea about present status and role of musicians as a whole. .

In the beginning Mr Ravi Satfale explain about concept and motto behind his unique program Tal Tandav.

He is a renowned Tabla Player from central India and has accompanied many celebrity performers in and out of the Nagpur. He is giving is solo performance on various cultural platforms of Nagpur. He has displayed his caliber in various programs organized by SCZCC such as Bramhnad and others.

He has performed during Vasantrao Deshpande Sangeet Samaroh, Kalidas Mahotsav and many programs of National Repute. During said program he and his disciples present various Tal through the beats of Tabala. Hrishikesh has accompanied them on dilruba.

In his reply to welcome Dr. Uttarwar elaborate the importance of music field and its importance for healthy society. He himself is a renowned singer from central India and known as voice of Mukesh in Music lovers. He is a motivational speaker too and is associated with many social groups of Nagpur.

Later in interactive session Mr. Ravi satfale gave answers to the queries asked by audience. Audience loudly appreciate the program and give thanks to performer team. Chitnavis centre is a social organization which always promote and provide platform to artists. Organisers express their gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.