    Published On : Fri, Mar 19th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Bombay High Court Issues notice on plea of Bombay Bomb Blast convict for grant of emergency parole

    Asgar kadar Sheikh and Mohd Yakub Nagul have moved Bombay High court for grant of emergency parole on account of covid-19 pandemic praying that they be released on emergency parole in view of amendment to the Bombay Parole and Furlough Rules enabling prisoners to be released emergency parole.

    Asgar kadar Sheikh and Mohd Yakub Nagul are convicts in 1997 Bombay Bomb Blast case. They are undergoing imprisonment at Nagpur prison.

    They have applied to jail superintendent for releasing them on emergency parole but their application was rejected by jail superintendent on the ground that they are convicts in special acts.

    Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Asgar and Yakub.

