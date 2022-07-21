Taking giant strides across the music realm is an supremely talented DJ Zaff

Advertisement

Proving his prowess as an ace DJ is Muzaffar Aka DJ Zaff, whose emergence in the music niche is a special tale to tell.

The entertainment and music industry by far has seen tremendous growth and momentum over the years providing umpteen number of work opportunities to millions of artists around the world and bringing in talent in abundance. As a sector and niche, the music industry has grown in double digits over the last couple of decades. New singers, composers, song writers, producers, DJ’s now have become favorites for many millions. Also with greater demand for music coming from emerging and developed markets, it has now become an mandate and imperative for the next gen music professionals to be on the top of their toes and deliver mesmerizing music. Even new music genres like Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Jazz, and many more have paved their way to the top striking the right chord in the hearts of audiences. A true-blue music artist understands the rhythm, tempo, sound, and beats behind every song. We came across one such music professional who has been changing the aura of music with modern touch effectively, Muzaffar Aka DJ Zaff.

DJ Zaff is an supremely talented and passionate DJ whose rise in the music realm has been inspiring for many millions of music artist around the globe. He has gained immense success with his pro rhythm and music sense. His beats tap the feet of the listeners. Being inclined towards the art and craft of music making since childhood, it was no brainer for DJ Zaff to chose music industry as an full-time career and profession. He hustled hard and honed his overall skills and expertise, learning about DJ’ing at length and developed his own unique style of playing. With a single objective of providing a unforgettable listening experience to the audiences, DJ Zaff has left no stone unturned in seeking excellence. He is never afraid to go too deep, his emotive musical selections are his own therapy. He is the transporter of minds and souls to an amazing frantic paradise that, while leaving you knackered, strangely also leaves you feeling re-invigorated. The sheer euphoria he sets through his deck grooves the audiences to the core and make them shimmy to the dance floor. Being a mastered when it comes to Bollywood genres and commercial house, DJ Zaff’s beautiful synth work, ethereal backdrops, brooding basslines, and occasional vocal hooks has been something that is loved by one and all and has enthralled millions over the years.

DJ Zaff has shared the deck with many popular artists and DJ’s like Neha Kakkar, RDB, Astha Gill, Hard Kaur, Juggdy, Mohit Chauhan, Ali Kuli Mirza, DJ Sukethu, Dr Suki, Dr Iceman, DJ G2, DJ Scorpio, DJ Notorious, and many more. He has hosted many big events like Singapore South Asian Film Festival, The Bollyfest Singapore, Rang Barse (Biggest holi in South East Asia with 10k people for the past 5 years). DJ Zaff is also a proud owner of renowned clubs in Singapore and Dubai like- OMG, Café Bollywood, Plan B, Bollywoodlah, Arabesque, and OMG Nights.

While DJ Zaff continues to mesmerize many more millions, you can follow him on Instagram @djzafff

