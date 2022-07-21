Droupadi Murmu elected India’s 15th President

Advertisement

National Democratic Alliance Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu crosses the 50 per cent mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting; set to become the President of the country.

Murmu on Thursday defeated the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential elections.

The tenure of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

Murmu will be sworn in as President on July 25.

Details soon.

