Taking benevolence to the next level, meet social worker and columnist Jagnnath Singh Rao.

This benevolent man is also an entrepreneur and successfully runs his restaurant Food Studio in Mahabaleshwar to provide subsidized food to martyrs’ families.

There are two sets of people in this world. One set consists of those who only focus on attaining their personal goals in life, while the other set consists of those who believe in working toward the bigger goal of spreading goodness among others through their work. Very few individuals have been able to belong to the latter category, but those have also gone ahead in making a powerful impact on the world in their own sweet way. It is necessary today to hold more talk around these individuals whose generosity has won hearts and how. One such incredible personality, a columnist, entrepreneur and most importantly, a social worker, is Jagnnath Singh Rao.

Jagnnath Singh Rao confesses how on one side, he focused on making his mark as a columnist, expressing his opinion about meaningful topics around the world, while on the other side, he made sure to make enough efforts to give back to communities and the martyrs’ families in our country.

This man taking huge inspiration from the works of actor Sonu Sood during the pandemic, ensured to do his bit as well, and so he dived deep into social welfare as a social worker. He came forward to help people with food, water, masks, sanitizers and other related things that could aid people in the toughest times they faced during the pandemic. Speaking on the same, he says, “If one man can ignite the fire in another person to do his bit for society, imagine the impact individuals together can create on others across the world to spread goodness among people. I am glad and proud that I could be of help to others and, in my own way, could provide people with what they needed the most in these challenging times.”

With his restaurant Food Studio in Mahabaleshwar, he (https://www.facebook.com/Jagnnath.singh.rao) provides subsidized food to the families of martyrs, and that again turned more heads toward him across the nation.

