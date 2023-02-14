AIBA All India Business Women’s Association: Celebrating Women’s Victories

Women Entrepreneurs Thriving In The Online World from the Comfort of Their Homes Gone are the days when women were limited to household chores and were not allowed to pursue their professional goals. With the advent of technology and the internet, women entrepreneurs are now able to start and run their businesses from the comfort of their homes. Today, more and more women are venturing into the online business world, thanks to the ease and flexibility that it offers. With just a laptop and an internet connection, women entrepreneurs can start businesses in a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, digital marketing, virtual assistant services, and many more.

AIBA All India Business Women’s Association held its award ceremony on December 10th, 2022 at the Radisson Hotel in New Delhi, India. The ceremony was a celebration of women’s victories within the online business community of women entrepreneurs connected by Facebook.

The event brought together over 200 attendees, with 100 being awarded for their outstanding contributions to the business community. Bollywood actress Isha Kopikkar was the chief guest of the evening, adding to the excitement and glamour of the ceremony.

The idea of AIBA started in 2020 when the pandemic hit the world, causing panic and confusion. Three enterprising women, Sejal Paliwal, Gareima Bhatnagar, and Arpita Srivastava, saw an opportunity to bring relief to women working from home. This initiative soon grew and multiplied, providing homepreneurs with the opportunity to earn their livelihood and support their families.

In 2022, the initiative took shape as a legally registered partnership firm known as AIBA ONLINE SHOPPING PVT. Ltd, which became famous as Shoppers Darbar. The aim was to empower women and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills and expertise.

The award ceremony was a way to unite and honor women for their endless work and expertise. It was a magical evening for women and by women, showcasing the success and hard work of female entrepreneurs in India. The ceremony provided a platform for women to network and create new connections with like-minded individuals, while also highlighting the challenges and obstacles women face in the business world.

The event emphasized the importance of empowering women in business, promoting gender equality, and supporting women-led initiatives. AIBA’s success shows that women can work together, support each other, and create a community that celebrates their achievements.

