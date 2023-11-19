Tadoba: Maya Tigress’ Death — Discovery of Tiger Skeleton Strengthens Possibility

Tadoba/Nagpur : Tadoba’s Queen Tigress, Maya, a beloved resident of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, has been found dead in the jungle. A skeleton was discovered in Compartment Number 82 of Tadoba, identified as Maya, the tigress. The remains have been sent for DNA analysis. The carcass was scattered within a 100-meter radius in the forest. The condition of the body made a post-mortem unfeasible, and forest officials attribute Maya’s death to natural causes.

Maya, a prominent tigress in the Pandharpauni area of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Project, had been missing for the past few days. Born in December 2010, Maya had given birth five times since 2014, with a total of 13 cubs. Four cubs had died due to natural reasons.

Maya always a special attraction for tourists, had been missing recently despite being last spotted from March to May 2023. Efforts to locate her involved patrolling and camera traps in her territory, but she remained elusive. During the search, officials observed 10 other tigers in Maya’s territory, including 6 females and 4 males.

On November 18, during the ongoing search operation, the remains of a tiger were discovered in Compartment Number 82 of Tadoba, confirmed to be Maya through its identification. Her disappearance marks the end of an era, as Maya was a consistent draw for tourists, providing them with easy sightings until her recent absence.

