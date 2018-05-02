Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve opens for tourists from June 25

Nagpur: After a long gap due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra is going to open from Friday, June 25.

Authorities have decided to take necessary measures including limiting the number of tourists in each vehicle of safari ride and all the precautionary measures to avoid spread of the deadly virus.

Since the online booking is closed, the tourists will have to do booking at entry gates of the Tiger Reserve.

Wearing of masks is compulsory apart from social distancing, sanitizing and thermal scanning. Visitors without masks will not be allowed to enter the National Park.

While entering the Tiger Reserve, the tourists must be free from any symptoms of Covid-19. If any tourist is symptomatic then he or she will not be allowed to enter the park even if his or her booking is made well in advance.

In safari rides also, a proper social distance must be made between the riders. Before boarding, the tourists will be sanitized properly and a thermal screening will be done to every rider.

None of the riders are allowed to carry any of the food items with them. Riders can only carry water bottles with them.

These are certain safety rules which must be taken by tourists to maintain a corona free environment apart from the enjoyment amidst friends and family.