Nurses’ strike enters third day, medical services hit hard in Nagpur

Nagpur: Medical services in Nagpur continue to be crippled as the strike called by the nurses in all government hospitals entered the third day on Friday.

The nurses working in government hospitals across the state are on strike to press for their various demands including recruitment, promotion, Covid allowance, and leaves etc.

According to a Marathi TV news channel, the nurses’ strike has hit the medical services hard in Nagpur and other parts of the state.

Several surgeries in government hospitals have been deferred. Only emergency surgeries are being performed. It is worth mentioning that all government hospitals in the state have very few nurses as compared to the number of patients.

This has put a strain on the nurses. The problem was due to non-filling of vacancies on time and non increase in the number of nurses from time to time.

Those involved in the agitation said that they will go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not fulfilled.