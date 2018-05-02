    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 25th, 2021

    Nurses’ strike enters third day, medical services hit hard in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Medical services in Nagpur continue to be crippled as the strike called by the nurses in all government hospitals entered the third day on Friday.

    The nurses working in government hospitals across the state are on strike to press for their various demands including recruitment, promotion, Covid allowance, and leaves etc.

    According to a Marathi TV news channel, the nurses’ strike has hit the medical services hard in Nagpur and other parts of the state.

    Several surgeries in government hospitals have been deferred. Only emergency surgeries are being performed. It is worth mentioning that all government hospitals in the state have very few nurses as compared to the number of patients.

    This has put a strain on the nurses. The problem was due to non-filling of vacancies on time and non increase in the number of nurses from time to time.

    Those involved in the agitation said that they will go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not fulfilled.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra govt tightens Covid curbs amid threat of new Delta Plus variant. Check new guidelines
    Maharashtra govt tightens Covid curbs amid threat of new Delta Plus variant. Check new guidelines
    Nagpur reports 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death, recovery rate at 98%
    Nagpur reports 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death, recovery rate at 98%
    3 crooks trick and rob woman in Hudkeshwar
    3 crooks trick and rob woman in Hudkeshwar
    Mockery: NMC’s 55 firefighters deal with 7 lakh properties in Nagpur!
    Mockery: NMC’s 55 firefighters deal with 7 lakh properties in Nagpur!
    Maharashtra reports 1st death from Delta Plus variant in Ratnagiri
    Maharashtra reports 1st death from Delta Plus variant in Ratnagiri
    Yoga is a way to balance body, mind and emotions – Dr. Praveen Dabli
    Yoga is a way to balance body, mind and emotions – Dr. Praveen Dabli
    Pay pending water dues or face stern action, NMC warns defaulters
    Pay pending water dues or face stern action, NMC warns defaulters
    Now, all City Survey offices in State to go online
    Now, all City Survey offices in State to go online
    Father-son duo dupes job seeker of Rs 7 lakh in Lakadganj
    Father-son duo dupes job seeker of Rs 7 lakh in Lakadganj
    SBI’s new charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book from July 1
    SBI’s new charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book from July 1
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145