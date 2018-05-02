Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 6th, 2020

    Tablighi Jamaat: Get tested, Nagpur officials tell attendees

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Divisional Commissionerate in Maharashtra on Monday asked those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in NIzamuddin in Delhi last month to approach district administrations for coronavirus tests in order to combat the outbreak, officials said.

    The event, which had more than 9,000 participants, including from several foreign countries, is now being seen as a prime catalyst of the virus spread across states as many attendees have tested positive.

    Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said those who do not adhere to this directive will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

    He said medical tests were underway for the attendees in quarantine centres in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Nagpur Crime News
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra News
    आमदार.आशिष जयस्वाल कडून अत्यावश्यक सामग्री वाटप
    आमदार.आशिष जयस्वाल कडून अत्यावश्यक सामग्री वाटप
    कोरोनाविरुद्धची लढाई लवकर संपवण्यासाठी संशयित नागरिकांनी लपून न राहता पुढे यावे – अजित पवार
    कोरोनाविरुद्धची लढाई लवकर संपवण्यासाठी संशयित नागरिकांनी लपून न राहता पुढे यावे – अजित पवार
    Hindi News
    घर घर मे हुआ महावीर जयंती का आयोजन
    घर घर मे हुआ महावीर जयंती का आयोजन
    तो क्या नागपुर Corona के “Time Bomb” पर बैठा है ?
    तो क्या नागपुर Corona के “Time Bomb” पर बैठा है ?
    Trending News
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Featured News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative
    PM to discuss lifting lockdown at Cabinet meet
    PM to discuss lifting lockdown at Cabinet meet
    Trending In Nagpur
    This railway employee in Nagpur feeds thousands daily — without taking a rupee!
    This railway employee in Nagpur feeds thousands daily — without taking a rupee!
    Coronavirus: 210 teams doing house-to-house surveillance in Nagpur
    Coronavirus: 210 teams doing house-to-house surveillance in Nagpur
    मरकजहून परतलेल्या नागरिकांनी जिल्हा प्रशासनास माहिती देणे बंधनकारक – डॉ. संजीव कुमार
    मरकजहून परतलेल्या नागरिकांनी जिल्हा प्रशासनास माहिती देणे बंधनकारक – डॉ. संजीव कुमार
    घर घर मे हुआ महावीर जयंती का आयोजन
    घर घर मे हुआ महावीर जयंती का आयोजन
    ना. नितीन गडकरी ७ एप्रिलला घेणार कोरोनासंदर्भात जिल्ह्याचा आढावा
    ना. नितीन गडकरी ७ एप्रिलला घेणार कोरोनासंदर्भात जिल्ह्याचा आढावा
    Tablighi Jamaat: Get tested, Nagpur officials tell attendees
    Tablighi Jamaat: Get tested, Nagpur officials tell attendees
    मनपा आयुक्तांनी वाढविले आरोग्य कर्मचाऱ्यांचे मनोबल
    मनपा आयुक्तांनी वाढविले आरोग्य कर्मचाऱ्यांचे मनोबल
    तो क्या नागपुर Corona के “Time Bomb” पर बैठा है ?
    तो क्या नागपुर Corona के “Time Bomb” पर बैठा है ?
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: No New Positive Cases, 62 test Negative
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Figures tell truth: RSS leader on Markaz cases
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145