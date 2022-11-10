T20 WC: England Crush India By 10 Wickets To Set Final Date With Pakistan

A six from Jos Buttler down the ground and England have won this game by 10 wickets to set up a final clash with Pakistan. It was a one-sided victory from England as they dominated ever since the start and their openers just threw India out of contention.

India finish on 168/6 after 20 overs courtesy of brilliant half centuries from Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. While Kohli was sublime in smashing four fours and a six in his 40-ball 50, his fourth fifty of the tournament, Pandya gave a massive boost to the Indian innings in the last five overs with a 33-ball 63, hitting four fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 190.91, as the side got 68 runs off the last five overs.

