Brahmapuri tiger that killed a 75-year-old man captured

Nagpur/Brahmapuri: The troublesome tiger of Brahmapuri forest division was finally tranquilised and later caged on Tuesday evening. The tiger had killed a 75-year-old man on November 5 in the forest adjacent to Lakhapur village in the north forest range.

Villagers, especially farmers, had been demanding caging of the tiger and so now they are feeling relieved to resume with their farming work. After tiger attacks took place on June 28, August 16, August 17, and November 4 this year, the Forest Department had set up camera traps and was keeping a close watch on the situation. The information collected through cameras revealed that a 2-year old male tiger, identified as SAMII was behind all four attacks.

A strategy was formulated to cage the animal. A 40-member forest team comprising RRT personnel, tranquiliser and local forest officials worked hard combed the entire forest area to locate the tiger for four days. But the beast still remained elusive. At last, it was sighted in Compartment No 118 of Lakhapur forest on Tuesday at 7 pm. Shooter Ajay Marathe fired a dart tranquilising the tiger. It was later caged and brought to the premises office of Deputy Conservator of Forest. After a medical examination conducted by Dr Ravikant Khobragade, the tiger was shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre in Chandrapur early on Wednesday morning.

The operation was conducted successfully under the guidance of Dipesh Malhotra, DCF. M B Chopade, ACF, Mahesh Gaikwad, RFO, North forest range, R T Shende, RFO South forest range, Milind Semaskar, Round Officer, Dr Ravikant Khobragade, Ajay Marathe, the shooter, RRT team of TATR including B R Dandekar, NN Mohurle, M O Nannaware, A D Tikhat, A M Dandekar, Dipesh Tembhurnikar, Noor Sayyad and Rakesh Ahuja, biologist, participated in the operation.

