Symbiosis Suspension Inquiry Concludes; Petition Dismissed

Nagpur: The disciplinary inquiry into the suspension of a final-year LLB student of Symbiosis Law School has been completed, following which the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has disposed of the petition challenging the suspension order.

The student was suspended with immediate effect on May 10, 2025, by the institute’s Director based on a police case registered at Lakadganj Police Station and allegedly posting content on her official Instagram handle that contradicted the Indian government’s official statement regarding “Operation Sindoor”, along with other disciplinary issues.

Following her suspension, the student approached the High Court. In compliance with court directives, the Campus Disciplinary Committee (CDC) of Symbiosis completed its investigation. The student has now filed an appeal against the CDC’s report under the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Students’ Grievance Redressal Rules, 2023. Taking note of this, the High Court disposed of the petition.

Court Notes Political Nature of Social Media Posts

During the previous hearing, Symbiosis submitted documents highlighting certain posts made from the petitioner’s official Instagram handle. The Court observed that most of the posts appeared political in nature. One of the posts also referred to the recent Operation Sindoor, which raised disciplinary concerns.

However, since the inquiry was already underway, the Court refrained from making comments on the nature of the posts. The suspension order barred the student from participating in both academic and extracurricular activities of the institution.

Barred from Exams, But Assured of Special Exam if Cleared

As per the disciplinary action, the CDC barred the student from appearing in semester, internal, and backlog examinations during the suspension period. However, it clarified that if the student is found not guilty after the inquiry, a special examination would be held to ensure she does not face academic loss or bias.

Violation of Natural Justice, Argues Petitioner’s Lawyer

Advocate Kulkarni, representing the student, argued that the disciplinary actions violated the principles of natural justice, as the suspension and examination restrictions amounted to punishment without a fair hearing. He referred to the Symbiosis International Code of Conduct and 2023 Disciplinary Guidelines, stating that such punitive steps could not be taken without a proper inquiry.

The Court, however, clarified that suspension pending inquiry is not a punishment, but rather an administrative step. It stated that the authority to issue such orders lies with the disciplinary body, and thus, found no ground for interference at this stage, thereby disposing of the petition.

