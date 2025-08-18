Swift police action saves 7, including newborn, in Nagpur blaze

Nagpur: Quick thinking and prompt action by police and locals averted a major tragedy at Binaki Mangalwari in Nagpur on Sunday evening, where a fire triggered by an LPG cylinder leak threatened the lives of seven people, including a week-old infant.

The incident took place at the residence of Suryabhan Sangdikar, where preparations were underway for a naming ceremony. Food was being cooked in an open space on the first floor of the two-storey house when flames suddenly erupted and began spreading rapidly. Panic gripped the family, who raised cries for help that drew neighbours and passersby to the spot.

On patrol duty nearby, Yashodhar Nagar Police Inspector Suhas Raut and his team, head constable Ganesh Gupta, along with Ritesh Dudhe, Chandrakant Katre and Manoj Dhole, rushed to the house. Spotting people struggling to control the blaze, Raut secured a ladder with their help and climbed to the first floor, ensuring all seven occupants, including the newborn, were safely evacuated.

Soon after, Fire Department personnel arrived and doused the flames before they could spread further. No casualties were reported.

The Sangdikar family later expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police as well as local residents, Krishna Takalikar, Akash Dorle, Hemant Dorle, Akash Takalikar, Jageshwar Araikar and Umakant Mohadikar, whose timely support played a vital role in the rescue.

What could have been a devastating mishap thus turned into a story of courage and swift response, saving lives in the nick of time.