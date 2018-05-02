Swatch Bharat theme on Gandhi Jayanti at the Achievers pre-School

Today Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at the Achievers Pre-School with special focus on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by our Prime Minister four years back. The school teaches the children that cleanliness begins at home, then the locality, city and finally the country.

Children shared pictures and videos performing various cleanliness and organisation related activities at

home. They had been following the same routine when they were in the school campus.

The school believes that inculcating these values and habits at this tender age, helps them to grow up as responsible citizens.





