Swarnaprashan Sanskar and Child Care Camp at G Kumar Arogyadham on Jan 8

Nagpur: Under the aegis of Arogyadham Healthcare Society, the Jaripatka-based G Kumar Arogyadham is organising a Swarnaprashan Sanskar and Child Care Camp on Sunday, January 8. The camp will be held at G Kumar Arogyadham, Nara Road, Jaripatka, here from 11 am to 1 pm.

Dr G M Mamtani said that Swarna Prashan is important for increasing the immunity of the child. Children below 16 years of age can be administered the dose for improving immunity and also for strengthening brain power.

Advertisement

According to Directors of G Kumar Arogyadham Dr G M Mamtani and Dr Anju Mamtani, Swarna Prashan boosts the immune system of children in fighting various diseases. It makes children healthy both mentally and physically. Thousands of children have availed the benefits of Swarnaprashan Camp in the past five years. A large number of patients from various parts of the country and abroad have availed facilities of this centre at G Kumar Arogyadham, Nagpur and are benefited.

Those interested in availing the benefits can register at G Kumar Arogyadham on phone numbers 0712-2646600, 2647600, 2634415, 9373397258.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement