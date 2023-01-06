Dreaded goon Sharafat detained under MPDA Act, sent to Nashik Jain

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Amitesh Kumar ordered detention of dreaded goon Sayyed Arif alias Sonu Sarpya Sayyed Sharafat from Pachpaoli area under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and directed to send him to Nashik’s Central Jail.

The criminal Sayyed Arif alias Sonu Sarpya Sayyed Sharafat (23), a resident of Bangali Panja, Pili Marbat Chowk, who often used to terrorise people in Pachpaoli area, was involved in several crimes of serious nature. Cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and other offences were registered against him at Pachpaoli, Yashodhara Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Lakadganj, Wathoda and Khaperkheda Police Stations. Sayyed Arif was externed twice in 2018 and 2021 for a period of one year. Despite initiating prevention action, he continued indulging in criminal activities.

Advertisement

Finally, the City Police Chief issued his detention orders under MPDA Act which is also known as Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-offenders, Dangerous Persons, Video Pirates, Sand Smugglers and Persons Engaged in Black Marketing of Essential Commodities Act and sent him to jail.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement