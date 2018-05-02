Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 27th, 2020

    ” Swapna Madhil Gawa “ A Journey of Sweet Marathi songs live on fb

    Parimal Joshi and his friends has organized ” Swapna madhil Gawa “ Musical Concert of sweet Marathi songs live on FB . It is unique program by Parimal Joshi and his friends for journey of sweet Marathi songs.

    A singer with sweet voice Dhanashree Deshpande, abhishek Marotkar, Onkar Kanetkar, Mayuresh Sane, Dhanashri Marotkar Sensation of Nagpur Parimal Joshi, were the artists who has performed.

    Music Director was Shrirang Urhekar . Parimal and friends has planned this novel program. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events .

    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Parimal Joshi and his team members.

    Soulful songs like…..Swapnatil Kalyanno umalu nakach kenva……, Hi wat dur jate….., Tere mere sapne …… and many more were presented during program.

    Soulful Marathi Poems ….Swapn…., Gulabi Diwas….., Tu Bolave……, a poem on married life ….. were nicely presented by Mayuresh sane and Dhanashri Marotkar. Cheerful discussions takes place during the program. Instrumental pieces were played by Parimal Joshi.

    In the lock down period , Parimal and his friends …has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show.

    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19.
    Sur Nava Dhyas Nava winner Aniruddha Joshi and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Dhanashri Marotkar has done her job nicely. She elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

    At the beginning of program , Organizers welcome renowned people round the globe who were online for live concert and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. .

    In his reply, Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks to Parimal Joshi and his friends for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

    Program come to end at 7.30 pm with bhairavi Kiti anand re anad ya zopdit mazya…..by Abhishek Marotkar. and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.

    Happening Nagpur
    Short film by Nagpur gal Bhumika, friend makes way into int’l feat
    Short film by Nagpur gal Bhumika, friend makes way into int’l feat
    In pics: First flight takes off from Nagpur, as operation resume after two months
    In pics: First flight takes off from Nagpur, as operation resume after two months
    Nagpur Crime News
    Monetary dispute leads to murder in Nandanvan
    Monetary dispute leads to murder in Nandanvan
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरात येणा-या प्रवाशांना १४ दिवस ‘होम क्वारंटाईन’ राहणे बंधनकारक
    नागपुरात येणा-या प्रवाशांना १४ दिवस ‘होम क्वारंटाईन’ राहणे बंधनकारक
    12 हजार कोटींची अत्यंत महत्त्वाकांक्षी ‘चार धाम परियोजना’ चंबा बोगद्याचा गडकरींच्या हस्ते शुभारंभ
    12 हजार कोटींची अत्यंत महत्त्वाकांक्षी ‘चार धाम परियोजना’ चंबा बोगद्याचा गडकरींच्या हस्ते शुभारंभ
    Hindi News
    मनपा प्रशासन कर रहा ग़ैरकृतकर्ता बीवीजी का बचाव
    मनपा प्रशासन कर रहा ग़ैरकृतकर्ता बीवीजी का बचाव
    केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी लाइव संवाद कार्यक्रम में उनके दोस्तों ने अनुभव किए साझा
    केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी लाइव संवाद कार्यक्रम में उनके दोस्तों ने अनुभव किए साझा
    Trending News
    Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar
    Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar
    Covid-19 active cases now at 80 in Nagpur
    Covid-19 active cases now at 80 in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death
    Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death
    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    Video: Massive fire at Cotton Market
    ” Swapna Madhil Gawa “ A Journey of Sweet Marathi songs live on fb
    ” Swapna Madhil Gawa “ A Journey of Sweet Marathi songs live on fb
    “Hum Dono Do Premi “ A Musical Concert organized Live on fb
    “Hum Dono Do Premi “ A Musical Concert organized Live on fb
    केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी लाइव संवाद कार्यक्रम में उनके दोस्तों ने अनुभव किए साझा
    केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी लाइव संवाद कार्यक्रम में उनके दोस्तों ने अनुभव किए साझा
    Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar
    Painter dies of electrocution in Hudkeshwar
    ‘ मुद्रास चैरिटेबल सोसाइटी ‘ बनी गरीबों और जरुरतमंदो का सहारा
    ‘ मुद्रास चैरिटेबल सोसाइटी ‘ बनी गरीबों और जरुरतमंदो का सहारा
    Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death
    Nagpur registers 9th Covid-19 death
    असोसिएशन ऑफ प्रोग्रेसिव्‍ह एम्‍प्‍लॉईजच्या सनदी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी यांच अविरत सेवाकार्य सुरु
    असोसिएशन ऑफ प्रोग्रेसिव्‍ह एम्‍प्‍लॉईजच्या सनदी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी यांच अविरत सेवाकार्य सुरु
    शिवसेना बोली- आग लगाने का काम कर रहे हैं संघ का झंडा उठाने वाले राज्यपाल कोश्यारी
    शिवसेना बोली- आग लगाने का काम कर रहे हैं संघ का झंडा उठाने वाले राज्यपाल कोश्यारी
    Nagpur : English daily staff tests positive for COVID-19
    Nagpur : English daily staff tests positive for COVID-19
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145