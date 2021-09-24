Swachhata Pakhwara-2021, DAY 9th Swachh Ahaar (Hygienic Food)

Nagpur: Catering to quality food and proper catering services to its passengers is an integral responsibility of Central Railway. Keeping this in mind the 9th day of Swachhata Pakhwara 2021 was observed on the theme of Swachh Ahaar (Hygienic food). The activities were directed towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in Pantry car of trains and in refreshment stalls, Food Plaza on railway stations and also inspection of e-food joints for food quality.

The main highlight in Nagpur division:

Pantry car of Train No. 02626 Kerala Special train and 02621 Tamil Nadu Special train inspected and pantry staff advised to maintain hygiene and cleanliness while preparation of food in the kitchen. Pantry car of Train No. 02615 Grand Trunk Superfast Special was inspected for cleanliness and upkeep. Various food stalls were inspected for ascertaining cleanliness and food quality served. Refreshment and Tea Stalls were checked at all Railway Stations.

This Swachhata Pakhwara will continue up to 30.09.2021 on Nagpur Division.

A special attention was paid to follow Social Distancing norms and Covid -19 protocol during all the activities.